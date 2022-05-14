Sting was a rock icon in the '80s. Then he fell in love with his wife's best friend.

Sting was undoubtedly a rock (and sex) icon throughout the '80s and '90s.

But the lead singer of British rock band, The Police, is also known for his complicated relationship with Trudie Styler. Why? Well, because of how they met.

You see, Trudie wasn't Sting's first wife - rather Trudie was his first wife's best friend.

And with that messy introduction comes a particularly bright spotlight on the couple. So let's see how their relationship unfolded, and where the two stand today, 45 years after they first met.

In the early days, Sting was known by his birth name - Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner.

Growing up in a strict Catholic family, Sting was a music enthusiast from a young age.

His mum, a hairdresser, and his dad, a dairy shop owner - according to Sting himself, money was tight. Although he says that if he could go back and change it, he wouldn't.

"Childhood made me who I am, and I'm quite happy with who I am. Without my childhood, something else would've happened," he later reflected. "But as soon as I saw that guitar I realised I'd found my route out, my best friend. I just played the guitar, and I saved up for other strings."

After a brief stint at university, he decided to work and make some money for himself.

He performed a bunch of odd jobs - a bus conductor, a tax officer and a building labourer. Sting then decided to study education and was a qualified teacher for two years, while performing jazz in the evenings and weekends.

It was during his early musician days that he got the nickname 'Sting' - it was given to him by one of his bandmates because he used to wear a black-and-yellow-stripped sweater while performing.