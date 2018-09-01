Why doctors are being called 'dickheads' right now.

The hashtag #DoctorsAreDickheads is trending on Twitter, after a YouTube presenter made the remark in a video.
Stevie Boebi shared the story of her diagnosis with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a tissue disorder, which causes pain in the joints and muscles, as well as sensitive skin which can take a long time to heal.
After suffering for eight years, and in her words, being “gaslit by doctors and nurses”, Boebi was diagnosed. She ended the 11 minute video with the words: “Doctors are dickheads”.
The phrase was then adopted by many women who have struggled with chronic pain conditions historically dismissed by the medical profession, like fibromyalgia, PCOS, and endometriosis.
One user wrote: “I discovered that I most likely have PCOS. My doctor basically said ‘you don’t want to get pregnant so it doesn’t matter if we diagnose you or not’. NOT LIKE PCOS can cause diabetes, depression and anxiety, and endometrial cancer or anything :)
#DoctorsAreDickheads”.
— jay :) (@kadena_dee) October 24, 2018
Other tweets included:
My mom tore when she gave birth to my sister. When the doctor sewed her back up, he sewed her up “tighter” for my dad, without asking her OR my dad. It caused her a lot of pain when it was ripped back to the original size.
The husband stitch isn’t a myth.#DoctorsAreDickheads 3
— Artic (@ArticDragoness) October 24, 2018
Top Comments
I've mentioned it before, but I was born with barely formed hip joints. It took 20+ years to get doctors to admit they were never looking for solutions because under their current definition I'm too young. Anyone who is under 50 or has a 25 year life expectancy is considered too young for joint replacement surgery.
At least then we knew where we stand, but it's bloody infuriating to spend 20+ years going from doctor to doctor to doctor (in NSW, SA, VIC, QLD...) trying to find someone who would help with the pain to find out you were being fobbed off.
One doctor, highly regarded in Adelaide from the reading I've done, returned from a panel in Switzerland with other orthopaedic surgeons where they described my hips as "the most deformed the panel have ever seen." Then gave me the super helpful advice to help manage the pain of "learn to deal with it."
Some doctors a dead set pricks.
Don't agree with your last sentence, but I can see that it's valid for you via your experiences.
I actually typo'd in that last sentence. It should be "Some doctors are dead set pricks" not "a dead set pricks."
I think broadly making it "all doctors" is obviously not correct. But the idea that someone shouldn't be challenged because they're a doctor is ludicrous to me.
There are a few exceptional Doctors that "prove the rule" about the others.