Why doctors are being called 'dickheads' right now.

The hashtag #DoctorsAreDickheads is trending on Twitter, after a YouTube presenter made the remark in a video.

Stevie Boebi shared the story of her diagnosis with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a tissue disorder, which causes pain in the joints and muscles, as well as sensitive skin which can take a long time to heal.

After suffering for eight years, and in her words, being “gaslit by doctors and nurses”, Boebi was diagnosed. She ended the 11 minute video with the words: “Doctors are dickheads”.

The phrase was then adopted by many women who have struggled with chronic pain conditions historically dismissed by the medical profession, like fibromyalgia, PCOS, and endometriosis.

One user wrote: “I discovered that I most likely have PCOS. My doctor basically said ‘you don’t want to get pregnant so it doesn’t matter if we diagnose you or not’. NOT LIKE PCOS can cause diabetes, depression and anxiety, and endometrial cancer or anything :) # DoctorsAreDickheads”.

