'I left the man I love to stay in my marriage. It's absolutely broken me.'

I met my husband when I was 24 and we fell madly in love. He was everything I needed and wanted at that time in my life.

He was, stable, smart, kind and most of all soft-hearted. Coming from divorced parents and going through years of domestic violence, he was as the calm in the storm I needed.

We got married five years later and had a little boy a few years after that. My son had special need, required multiple surgeries and much care. We became co-parents and little more than that. We were just trying to survive the days.

We were exhausted and had no time for each other's mental health or wellbeing. My husband's idea of love was providing for us financially and keeping us safe. There were no conversations about my feelings or how I was coping, and I began to resent him.

Eventually I met a man. He was kind, caring, compassionate and most of all he really listened to me. I fell madly in love with him very, very quickly and every waking moment that I wasn’t thinking of my son I was thinking of him.

Making love to him was like nothing I’d experienced before. He became the passionate, true love I needed. My husband was so disconnected he didn’t even notice. This went on for four years, before I reached a stage where I just couldn't continue anymore - it was destroying both of us.

This man, my soulmate, decided to disconnect from me. He walked away.

