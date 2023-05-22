Stan Grant and how we keep driving people from the stage so viciously.

What is wrong with us?

When did we become incapable of hearing things we disagree with, views different to our own?

When did death threats and abuse replace silently thinking “I don’t agree with that”? Or changing the channel? Or scrolling on by?

How did we become so vicious and cruel to one another in our need for only our opinion to exist in the world? Has the Internet done this? Social media?

Have algorithms so coddled us in opinions identical to our own that we have lost the ability to tolerate difference when we encounter it?

Instead of “I have a different view,” it is now: “Your view is not only wrong, it is evil. You are evil and you should die and so should your family."

Watch: Stan Grant's racism speech is a must-watch for all Australians.



Video via ABC.

Any person in the public eye who expresses an opinion on any topic will have experienced this.

And if that person is from a marginalised group, the abuse is a thousand times worse. More brutal. More personal. More vicious.