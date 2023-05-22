‘Stan Grant was let down by all of us, not just the ABC.'

As Stan Grant presents what could be his last ever show on the ABC following racist attacks that intensified with the Coronation, many people are scrambling to shift blame.

It was the nameless trolls on Twitter.

No, it was the barrage of bigotry from tabloid media.

Watch: Stan Grant on racism in Australia. Story continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Actually, the final straw was poor management by ABC executives.

But even if all of the above are true, we’re all culpable, if we allow this vicious cycle to play on loop.

My last conversation with Stan was a few weeks ago when I was on Q+A.

As a panelist, I was there to talk about submarines, refugees, cost of living and general politics, but I could sense Stan was frustrated and wanted to go off script.

It’s a lonely place, when you’re the ‘first' or the ‘only’ non-white person in a position of influence, as Stan is, sitting in the host’s chair.