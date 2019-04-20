Search
Jacqueline Ades met a man on a luxury dating app. Then she sent him 159,000 text messages.

I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet

N ud b watching me in a taxidermy suit

Lolololol

I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones

Lololol

BLABLABLA MONEY MONEY MONEY

These are just six of the 159,000 texts Arizona woman, Jacqueline Ades, sent to her former date, who she has since been accused of stalking.

After meeting the man on Luxy – a dating site which bills itself as the “best luxury millionaire matchmaker dating app” – she reportedly spent the next 10 months bombarding him with threatening texts, showing up to his place of work while claiming to be his wife, and breaking into his house twice – once in July 2017 and April 2018.

According to police statements, officers found her taking a bath in his home, with her two small dogs, and a bottle of wine and food.

They also found an eight-inch knife in her car.

While the 33-year-old has been jailed without bail for her alleged crimes since May 2018, she was also found mentally incompetent in a subsequent trial held earlier this month. After failing her mental health evaluation, the presiding judge delayed the trial by at least 60 days in order for Ades to undergo psychological treatment to give her a “chance to restore her competency,” reports Oxygen.

Speaking to Arizona Republic, the former licensed aesthetician says she has every intention to stand trial, and to have her case heard in front of a jury.

“I can’t believe that it turned into this. I can’t believe that I’m actually in jail over some text messages,” she said.

“They’re going to say, ‘You’re not guilty and on top of it we, like, demand that you two get married’.”

 

Shortly after she was arrested in May 2018, Ades told CBS that while she regrets some of the messages she had sent, she did it out of love.

“When you’re finding love, not everything is perfect. This was a journey, and I want to apologise because nobody could never be more sorry,” she said.

“I felt like I met my soulmate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine.”

Instead, she states her original violent texts – which includes the likes of: “Don’t ever try to leave me… I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!”, “I hope you die… you rotten filthy Jew” and “I’m like the new Hitler… man was a genius.” – were meant as a joke.

“I wrote all these weird things. Just, like, I was literally playing with my imagination and it turned out that that scared him,” she told Arizona Republic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carmen (@magicaldelight) on

Ades is currently in a Restoration to Competency program where an appointed psychologist will have up to 21 months to either restore her to competency or deem her not restorable, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told Arizona Republic.

If Ades is deemed to be mentally incompetent and not restorable, the publication states the court could potentially “commit her to a mental institution, appoint her a legal guardian or simply dismiss the charges and release her”.

