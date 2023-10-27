Her Name Was Lilie James and she's the 55th woman to be killed by violence this year.

Her name was Lilie James.

On Wednesday night, her body was found. She was just 21.

James, a water polo coach, was found with serious head injuries at St Andrew's Cathedral School in Sydney's CBD after a welfare call was made around midnight.

Read more: 'The sweetest person.' Lilie James' life was just beginning.

Police are treating her death as suspicious and spent Thursday searching for Paul Thijssen, 24, a hockey coach at the school. On Friday morning, a body was found in the search for Thijssen.

In the wake of James' death, her family have released a statement saying they are heartbroken over the loss of their "beautiful" daughter.

Watch: The scene of the crime, update from detectives. Post continues below.

"We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James," the family said in a statement to NCA NewsWire.

"She was vibrant, outgoing and very much loved by her friends and family. We are tremendously grateful for the support of the community at this difficult time."