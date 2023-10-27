'The sweetest person.' Lilie James' life was just beginning.

On Wednesday, Lilie James went to work like any other day.

She got dressed. She did her hair. She went to a place she assumed was safe - St Andrew's Cathedral School, where she coached water polo students. A job she loved.

At just 21 years old, Lilie’s career was just beginning.

Not so long ago, Lilie was a student at the Danebank Anglican School for Girls. She was studying at Sydney’s University of Technology, and was due to graduate with a Bachelor of Management in Sports Business at the end of the year.

