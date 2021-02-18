South Australia's Lower House passes abortion law after 22 hour debate.

South Australia has one last technicality in front of it before it becomes the last state in the country to decriminalise abortion.

At 2:30am Friday morning, the Termination of Pregnancy Bill passed the House of Assembly 29 votes to 15 after a lengthy and heated debate.

Because of several amendments, it will return to the Legislative Council for a final vote but action groups are treating that as a 'technicality' and are already celebrating the win.

Because several compromise amendments were passed the bill will return to the Legislative Council for final vote. Given that chamber passed an earlier version of the bill that's expected to be a technicality. We are almost there. Thank you so much for all your work&solidarity 🧡 pic.twitter.com/u5uqV2aryd — SA Abortion Action Coalition 🧡 (@SA_AAC) February 18, 2021

When the bill is passed, abortion will be removed from the state's criminal law and be treated entirely as a health issue, thereby bringing South Australia in line with the country's other state and territories.

Here's what you need to know about the proposed decriminalisation of abortion in South Australia.

What are the current laws in South Australia?

At the moment, South Australian residents can legally have an abortion up to 28 weeks pregnant, with the approval of two medical practitioners.