Sophie Turner is ready to talk.

It's been eight months since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas called it quits, and now, the Game of Thrones star has opened up about the "shocking" aftermath.

The news of Turner and Jonas' divorce came as a complete shock to fans who had been following the couple's journey since they began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed two daughters together.

However, amidst the unfiltered social posts and friendly banter, trouble was brewing and it all came to a head when Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. According to court documents, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Watch: Sophie Turner on Conan O'Brien. Post continues below.



Video via TBS.

Despite them both sharing a statement saying they had "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," it was anything but amicable. Cue a messy custody battle and misogynistic claims against Turner, who was rumoured to prefer partying over raising her daughters.

Now, for the first time, she's sat down with British Vogue to talk about the effect it had on her and how she's doing post-divorce.