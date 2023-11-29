Sophie Cachia just hard-launched her new relationship.

Sophie Cachia has just hard-launched her relationship with AFLW star Sophie Van De Heuvel.

After months of speculations and rumours, the entrepreneur has gone Insta official, confirming her relationship with the 22-year-old sportswoman.

Cachia showed support for the Essendon player as the pair attended the official AFLW awards ceremony, sharing on Instagram that she was "hesitant" to take photos as a couple as they are both "extremely private".

"But I couldn't not share in this moment," she continued. "Smiles all 'round."

Sophie Cachia and Sophie Van De Heuvel. Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_.

Cachia and Van De Heuvel were rumoured to be dating in early January when they were seen together at a Sam Smith Concert.

What followed was a leaked BeReal snap, and on July 31, Cachia shared a photo of herself and her partner while they watched the Matildas play.