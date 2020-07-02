A murder, thyroid cancer and a custody battle: The tumultuous life of Sofia Vergara.

At 47 years old, Sofia Vergara's life has been riddled with adversity.

Known for her role as the sassy Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC's sitcom Modern Family, Vergara's journey to stardom is marked by unimaginable tragedy — from the death of her eldest brother, to a cancer battle, and a lawsuit over her frozen embryos.

This is what we know about the life of actress Sofia Vergara.

Sofia Vergara's brother was murdered.

Vergara grew up in Colombia where she was one of five siblings. Her father was a cattle rancher, and their large family was financially well-off because of it.

In 1998, her older brother Rafael was murdered during an attempted kidnapping.

"We come from a successful family, and he knew he was a target for kidnapping,” Vergara said in a later interview, according to Fox News. “He always had bodyguards. Then one day he went out alone and was shot dead. I was devastated."

Following the death, Vergara moved to the United States, alongside her mother and two of her siblings.

Over 20 years later, the murder of her brother has never been solved.

In 2013, National Enquirer published a report claiming they had reopened the investigation due to new witness reports, however the actress quickly shut the rumours down.

"We know everything we need to know about my brother's death," Vergara wrote on Twitter.