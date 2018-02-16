Small sunnies suck: why I’ll keep wearing my big shades even if they make me uncool.

I’m the first to admit I love a trend. Clothes and beauty products excite me and I don’t think that means I’m not an intelligent woman – the two aren’t mutually exclusive.

I was all over the silk scarf trend like a rash. I lived in mom jeans for about a year despite my child-free status. And I am very, very excited that berets are gonna be big this winter.

But one trend I cannot, WILL NOT get behind, is small sunglasses. You know, like the ones Keanu Reeves wore when he played Neo in The Matrix. The tiny frames the Kardashians have been wearing the past few months. The sunnies that even quirky style queen Leandra Medine can’t quite pull off.



Firstly, they look good on approximately no one. Everyone looks like they’re going to throwback dress up party or that they forgot their normal sunnies and had to stop in at a servo for an emergency pair.

Secondly, and also very, very importantly, they practically DEFEAT THE PURPOSE OF WEARING SUNGLASSES IN THE FIRST PLACE.

I had to shout that bit because the whole trend is borderline absurd. Yes, I know many trends don’t serve a purpose (I’m looking at you, earrings) but your eye health is no joke.

“The ’90s inspired ‘microshades’ trend, which made an impact at London and Paris Fashion Weeks recently, aren’t the ideal style to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays,” the Good Vision For Life blog warned.