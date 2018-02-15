Got the shopping bug? Here are the 10 best beauty buys on Mamamia Shopping this week.

It’s that time of week… when the weekend is almost within reaching distance but not quite here, work seems to be going at a snail’s pace and your finger is impatiently twitching for some online shopping. Twitch.

Let us be of assistance. (Unfortunately we can’t do anything about making the weekend come faster, as much as we’d like to. Sorry.)

In case you missed it, Mamamia launched Mamamia Shopping yesterday, a site packed full of all the best products at bargain prices. If you’re looking to stock up on your beauty goodies, here are the best savings this week.

1. The Original Make Up Eraser, usually $32, now $19.99.

Save money and the environment at the same time. This makeup eraser is pure magic, removing your makeup with just water in one easy swipe. Perfect for travelling, it can be chucked in the washing machine between uses and is reusable for up to 1000 washes.

2. Tangle Teezer The Original Wet & Dry Detangling Hairbrush in Blueberry Pop, usually $29.99, now $18.99.

If you don't already own one of these, this will be a game-changer. Making brushing hair pain-free and easy, it's suitable for all hair types but I've found it particularly great on curly hair.