7 skincare essentials for speeding up your morning beauty routine.

Confession: I suck at complicated skincare.

The ingredients confuse me and I never know what order they are meant to go in... it's like a language I can't quite master. (Please tell me I'm not alone?)

As a result, I'm all about a simple routine. Especially in the mornings.

There's just so much to DO when you have to get ready for the world but there never seems like enough time to do it.

Luckily over the years, I've gathered a few simple tips from our You Beauty podcast and I THINK I've managed to strike the balance for the perfect, quick and glowy morning routine.

These are my ride or die staples:

Start with a clean slate

The first thing I do when I wake up is always wash my face... but don't be fooled, I don't use any fancy cleansers. I simply use water.

Ever since I read this article where Amy Clark road tested not washing her face in the morning... I couldn't help but try it.

And I've never turned back.

At night I use a cleanser, but in the morning I find a splash of water on my face is all I need to wake up and prep my skin for the day. Then I pat it dry with a towel.

Yep... that's it.

Trust me — it's changed my life when I need to get ready quickly in the mornings.

Fresh faced to start the morning! Image: Supplied.

Lip Balm

Next, before I do anything else I pop on a lip balm.