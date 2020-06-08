Joe and Karen adopted six blind children. This is what their life is like.

For Joe and Karen Bartling, a big family was something they always dreamed about having. But after the birth of their first son, the Virginia couple had trouble conceiving.

After a number of unsuccessful attempts of IVF, Joe and Karen, now both 62, decided to turn to adoption. That's when they heard about Hannah.

Hannah was born without eyes due to a developmental disorder and was two years old when she was abandoned in an orphanage in South Korea.

"As soon as the first picture of Hannah came across we were like, ‘Oh my goodness,'" said Karen, according to Inside Edition.

“It took us about a week or so to wrap our brains around the fact she was blind and that would never change. It was one day at a time.”

And so they did. Years later, they decided to adopt Jesse, who was abandoned by her birth mother in a South Korean orphanage because of her severe learning disability.

"After that, we became the go-to couple for the social workers and the agency when they had a blind child," said Karen according to the Daily Mail.

Two years later they adopted Abi, who was found left in a rubbish bin in a park in India. Abi was born with Fraser syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes her eyes to be malformed and her eyelids fused shut.

The couple continued to adopt and in the same year, they welcomed baby David into their family. David was abandoned on the steps of a government building in China due to his microphthalmia, a condition that causes him to have malformed eyes.

Next came Obed Josiah, who has cerebral palsy and an intellectual disability, and Bethany, who is blind from being born prematurely. Both children joined the family within months of each other.







Bethany and Obed Josiah. Image: YouTube @SixBlindKids