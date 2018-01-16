The 19 things you only understand if you grew up in a big family.

If you have 19 kids in your family, you score your own reality show. But even if your family is just big, not Duggar-sized, life is still pretty interesting.

I was the seventh child of eight. Five girls, three boys. We all fitted in one Holden station wagon, with the youngest three of us travelling in the boot.

Every big family has its own story, but these are some things that other kids from big families might remember about their childhoods.



1. You were very good at splitting things perfectly equally.

Treats had to be divided into the number of portions that equated to the number of kids in your family. One-eighth of a Violet Crumble still tastes pretty good.

2. You were used to being called by someone else’s name.

Your mum usually went through about three of your siblings’ names before she got to yours.

3. You were never, ever, ever under the delusion that the world revolved around you.

This has made you a fantastic adult.

4. You shared baths.

It saved water and time. Plus, it was fun.

5. You had to wait for the toilet.

Someone else was always in there when you needed to go. You got used to queuing long before you attended your first music festival.

6. You had to find a way to be heard.

In conversations, you learnt to make your point quickly, or be funny, or just be much, much louder than everyone else.

7. You saw privacy as a luxury.

You shared a room, most probably sleeping in the bunk above or below a sibling. At least one of your brothers or sisters read your excruciatingly personal secret diary, even if you didn’t know it at the time. (I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to two of my sisters. I only read a couple of pages, honest.)