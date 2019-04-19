Search
Where are they now? The cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, 14 years later.

For all its lies about well-fitting denim, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was a classic 00s story about female friendships, growing up and noughties fashion – think: capri pants, boot-cut jeans and Sketcher shoes.

The film followed a group of four friends –  Lena, Tibby, Carmen and Bridget – who part ways over summer. However, before they do, they stumble upon a pair of jeans which amazingly fit all four girls. Together, they decide they’ll each get a turn wearing the pants before passing them around the group, and soon they discover the pants bring luck and ‘unexpected opportunities’ to the wearer.

Now, a decade and a half from its 2005 release date, the boot cut jeans may have since lost their wonder, but the movie is still a resounding classic. Not only did it bolster the careers of Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Jenna Boyd, who you might recognise as Paige from the Netflix series, Atypical, we also completely forget that Bradley Whitford (that’s Josh from The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale) also makes an appearance.

So here’s what the cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is up to, 14 years later.

Amber Tamblyn as Tabitha “Tibby” Tomko-Rollins

Amber Tamblyn Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.

Before her role as Tibby - the budding director and grocery store clerk, Amber Tamblyn had already established herself as a child star. The daughter of revered actor Russ Tamblyn, from the age of 12, Tamblyn played Emily Bowen on the soap opera General Hospital (a role she held for six years) and also had the leading role as Joan Girardi in the drama, Joan of Arcadia.

Horror fans might also recall seeing Embry's face in The Ring and The Grudge 2 (spoiler alert: she doesn't make it in either film). Tamblyn's other notable acting credits include her short stint on medical drama, House, and her 24-episode run as Jenny on Two and a Half Men.

Apart from acting, Tamblyn has established herself as a notable writer and poet. She's published three poetry collections, with her latest book, Dark Sparkler, focusing on the lives and deaths of child star actresses, which took her six years to finish. Last year she also published her first fictional novel, Any Man which focuses on a female rapist who targets men in a series of violent and disturbing sexual assaults.

Speaking to the Washington Post, she said although it wasn't her initial desire to do so, she hoped her story would resensitise people in the #metoo era.

"What would it be like to create a female antagonist who was truly ugly in the worst possible sense and who was predatory and had no consequences in the same way predatory men often do not experience consequences," she said.

"Our art needs to bring up more difficult conversations, and I have no doubt that this book is going to really upset a lot of people, and I’m okay with that."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on

In 2017, she publicly went on the record accusing now-70-year-old actor James Woods of trying to "pick [her] and a friend up at a restaurant" and take them to Vegas, when they were both 16. Although Wood denied her allegations, Tamblyn went on to pen a powerful open letter for Teen Vogue.

"Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth," she wrote.

"I told you my age, kindly and with no judgement or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer.

"You laughed and said, 'Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.'"

Tamblyn has also become increasingly active in the political sphere and was a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign as well as the co-founder of Hollywood's Time's Up movement against sexual harassment. In March of 2019, she also released her second book and first memoir, Era of Ignition, which focuses on her relationship with feminism and political activism after her self-confessed crisis of character.

Alexis Bledel as Lena Kaligaris

Alexis Bledel Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.
There's a part of us that will never be able to separate the doe-eyed gaze of Alexis Bledel from Rory Gilmore of the Gilmore Girls, but she's no longer the timid Stars Hollow resident we came to know her as.

The now 37-year-old (WE KNOW) has since found critical success starring in darker and more dramatic roles which most recently include her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid's Tale, which she's held since the series' 2007 premier.

Bledel's other acting credits include a three-episode stint on Mad Men, her four-episode Netflix Gilmore Girls revival and in 2015 she played Katherine Heigl's lesbian fiance in the film Jenny's Wedding.

America Ferrera as Carmen Lowell

America Ferrera Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.

There's no denying America Ferrera's most well-known role to date has been the heart-felt and gutsy Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. This role earned her the "triple crown" which included the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy,  Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and she became the first Latina woman to take home an Emmy award.

The 34-year-old's other acting credits include a four-episode stint on Ridley Scott's legal drama, The Good Wife, as well as roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017) and Disney's 2008 computer-animated film Tinker Bell.

She also voices the character Astrid Hofferson in Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

In 2007, Ferrera was also included on Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world and she was a founding member of the Time's Up legal defence fund after she publicly revealed that she was sexually harassed when she was nine-years-old.

When it comes to her personal life, Ferrera married her longtime partner Ryan Piers Williams in 2011, and in May, 2018, they welcomed their first child, a boy named Sebastian Piers Williams. It seems like the couple have made the decision not to show his face on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When 2 become 3... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love! ????????????

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

Blake Lively as Bridget Vreeland

Blake Lively Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.
Blake Lively needs no introduction to most, so we'll keep this short.

The revered and established actress has enjoyed widespread-acclaim since her role as atoned-bad girl, Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, and she's gone on to star in a wide range of films across multiple genres.

Some of her most popular films to date include her lead role in the 2018 thriller,  A Simple Favour, The Shallows (2016) and The Age of Adaline (2015).

One of her lesser-known ventures was her 2014 digital magazine and e-commerce website, Preserve, which featured blog posts, recipes and product recommendations hand-chosen by the actress. Alas, Lively decided to close the site in 2015, however, she told Vogue that she plans on eventually rebuild, rebrand and relaunch the project in the future.

The 31-year-old is also married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, who she shares two daughters with: four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.

Bradley Whitford as Al Lowell (Carmen's dad)

Bradley Whitford Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.

Bradley Whitford was an established actor thanks to his turn as Josh in The West Wing from 1999 to 2006 and continues to be a firm fixture in prime time roles today. Currently he plays Commander Joseph Lawrence on The Handmaid's Tale and also played Dean Armitage in the 2017 hit-thriller Get Out.

His other roles include starring in the 2012 horror film The Cabin in the Woods, the 2013 comedy Trophy Wife and the popular Amazon series Transparent.

In 2009 he divorced his wife (and fellow actress) Jane Kaczmarek, and is currently engaged to his Transparent co-star Amy Landecker who he met in 2015.

Jenna Boyd as Bailey Graffman

Jenna Boyd Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.

Jenna Boyd was only 12 years old when she played the enthusiastic, leukaemia patient, Bailey, who Tibby befriends. Now 26, while she is still active in the acting industry - and most recently played Sam on the Netflix series Atypical - she seems to also be pursuing alternative pursuits.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also a Level III Executive Consultant for the multi-level-marketing skincare brand, Rodan + Fields, which she joined in 2014 after completely a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Management from Pepperdine University.

Mike Vogel as Eric Richman

Mike Vogel Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.
We came to first know Mike Vogel as Bridget's older, soccer camp crush and the 39-year-old has appeared in several films and series since.

Most notably he appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Costner in the rom-com Rumour Has It, and also played Emily Rossum's finance in the 2006 blockbuster Poseidon. From 2017-18 he scored a leading role in the NBC military-documentary The Brave, and also played recurring character, Deputy Zack Shelby in the first season of Bate's Motel.

He currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife, Courtney Vogel and three children, as well as their pug, Olivia and two horses - Mr. Benjamin Buttons and Mr. Ghost.

Michael Rady as Kostas Dounas

Michael Rady Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants cast
Image: Warner Bros. + Getty.

After making his acting debut in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, Philadelphia-born actor, Michael Rady went onto reprise his role in 2008.

The 37-year-old has continued to secure minor parts in television series like Jane the Virgin, The Mentalist and Melrose Place and was a series regular in Season 2 of UnREAL, playing Coleman, the executive producer and show runner of the fictitious reality TV show.

According to his 2016 Grub Street profile he is a staunch vegan and has a very intense relationship with fig-bar cookies from US health grocers, Trader Joe's. "[They] haunt me. They’re spectacularly good," he says.

The more you know.

Do you remember watching The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants? What was your favourite 00's teen film? Tell us in a comment below.

