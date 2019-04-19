Where are they now? The cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, 14 years later.

For all its lies about well-fitting denim, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants was a classic 00s story about female friendships, growing up and noughties fashion – think: capri pants, boot-cut jeans and Sketcher shoes.

The film followed a group of four friends – Lena, Tibby, Carmen and Bridget – who part ways over summer. However, before they do, they stumble upon a pair of jeans which amazingly fit all four girls. Together, they decide they’ll each get a turn wearing the pants before passing them around the group, and soon they discover the pants bring luck and ‘unexpected opportunities’ to the wearer.

Now, a decade and a half from its 2005 release date, the boot cut jeans may have since lost their wonder, but the movie is still a resounding classic. Not only did it bolster the careers of Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Jenna Boyd, who you might recognise as Paige from the Netflix series, Atypical, we also completely forget that Bradley Whitford (that’s Josh from The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale) also makes an appearance.

So here’s what the cast of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is up to, 14 years later.

Amber Tamblyn as Tabitha “Tibby” Tomko-Rollins

Before her role as Tibby - the budding director and grocery store clerk, Amber Tamblyn had already established herself as a child star. The daughter of revered actor Russ Tamblyn, from the age of 12, Tamblyn played Emily Bowen on the soap opera General Hospital (a role she held for six years) and also had the leading role as Joan Girardi in the drama, Joan of Arcadia.

Horror fans might also recall seeing Embry's face in The Ring and The Grudge 2 (spoiler alert: she doesn't make it in either film). Tamblyn's other notable acting credits include her short stint on medical drama, House, and her 24-episode run as Jenny on Two and a Half Men.