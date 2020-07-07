Just 10 of the best documentaries from the last five years.

Whether they’re informative or inspiring, there’s nothing like finding a good documentary.

With millions of Australians spending more time in their homes amid lockdown, watching documentaries is one of the best ways to be entertained and educated at the same time – talk about being productive!

From a film on the prevalence of racism in Australia, to a documentary about a man who climbed a 3,200-foot cliff, we've collated a list of documentaries that are as diverse as they are informative.

Here are 10 of the best documentaries that have been released in the past five years.

Free Solo

National Geographic's Free Solo won the Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards in 2018.

The critically acclaimed documentary follows free solo climber Alex Honnold as he dares – and prepares – to do his biggest dream: climb the El Capitan without a rope. One mere slip of the foot could be fatal.

Video via National Geographic.

The film earned itself an approval rating of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers noting it is as awe-inspiring as it is dangerous.

You can watch it on Disney Plus.

Louis Theroux: My Scientology

Louis Theroux: My Scientology Movie. Image: Stan.