"He's jealous." The three members of Silverchair met in primary school. They don't talk anymore.

At just 15 years old, Daniel Johns was the face of one of Australia's biggest bands, Silverchair.
But in the years since, Johns has said that the experience emotionally scarred him - affecting his mental health, relationships and friendships - most notably with his former bandmates.
After starting Silverchair with his school friends, Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou, the trio from suburban Newcastle skyrocketed to worldwide fame as their debut album, Frogstomp, dominated the charts. Within just months of the release of Frogstomp, Silverchair were supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
But before long, Johns discovered the price of fame.
While performing both within Australia and internationally, Silverchair were incredibly popular among teenagers - and a wave of hysteria from fans was born. There were serious security breaches. There were obsessive women who were Johns' mother's age. One fan threatened to harm themselves if they didn't get to speak to Johns on the phone. Another claimed she was pregnant with Johns' baby. At one point, Johns was even beaten up.
By 2011, the band had decided to split indefinitely.
Now Johns has confirmed there is no chance of Silverchair ever coming back together.