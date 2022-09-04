"He's jealous." The three members of Silverchair met in primary school. They don't talk anymore.

On The Project last week, Johns was promoting a new album of his, FutureNever.

Interestingly, Johns did reach out Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to see if they wished to collaborate on Johns' new album. They both declined.

Reflecting on that decision, Johns said: "I was alright. I kind of expected it. I was just extending the whole 'we can still play together'."

Johns and The Project's Carrie Bickmore held the interview at the Past, Present and FutureNever exhibition on Johns' life currently taking place in Melbourne. Johns and Bickmore were surrounded by images of him in his Silverchair days - and when Bickmore asked if Gillies or Joannou would ever come to see the exhibition, Johns said no.

"They would never come see this. Bitterness, jealousy, anger, like anything. I don't have any bad feelings, but I know bitterness and I know jealousy when I see it. Cause I've seen it my whole life. That's what it is."

When Bickmore asked Johns if he would like a relationship with either of his former bandmates at the moment, he said not at the moment.

It was at this point in the interview that Johns alleged that Gillies in particular has "not shown me any respect".

"One of the guys, in particular, has taken a real shining to kicking me while I was down while I was in rehab. Saying that I was exploiting mental health to sell records or something along those lines," Johns said.

"I always say 'they', but me and Chris have a very passive relationship, there's no issue. Ben for some reason has a real issue with me being successful without him, and that's sad. Because I wish him all the best - honestly. But unfortunately, he doesn't want me to branch out."