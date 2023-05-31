In 2020, Sia was cancelled for her depiction of autism in her film. Now, she's shared she's on the autism spectrum.

Content warning: This article includes discussion of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

Three years ago, the word "cancelled" started appearing in headlines next to Sia's name.

The Aussie singer found herself at the centre of a media storm in 2020 following the release of the trailer for her film Music, which controversially saw neurotypical dancer and actor Maddie Ziegler, play a character on the autism spectrum.

Now, two years on from the film's 2021 release, Sia has shared she is on the autism spectrum.

Speaking on Rob Has a Podcast, the 47-year-old said, "I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there's a lot of things".

"For 45 years, I was like… 'I’ve got to go put my human suit on,'" she shared. "And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."

Sia, who married her partner Dan Bernard earlier this month, went on to explain how her life has changed since the diagnosis.

"Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neurologicality you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and… living in shame," she said.

"And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything."