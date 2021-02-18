A complete breakdown of the controversy surrounding Sia's "offensive" new movie.

Sia Furler has always had a complicated relationship with fame.

The ultra-private Australian singer-songwriter has spent years masking herself from attention with long-fringed wigs and comically large hats.

But despite her best efforts to fend off fame, Sia has once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

It all began when the trailer for Sia's directional debut, Music, was released.

Watch the trailer for Sia's film, Music, below. Post continues after video.



Video via Atlantic Films.

Produced, directed and co-written by Sia, Music is a story about a newly sober drug dealer (Kate Hudson) who finds herself the sole guardian of her sister (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager who lives with additional needs.

When the trailer was released, criticism mounted over the casting of Maddie Ziegler, an 18-year-old dancer who achieved worldwide fame through her performances in Sia's music videos.

On social media, advocates expressed their disappointment the role wasn't given to a neuro-diverse actor. In response, the 45-year-old, who has since deleted her Twitter account, fiercely defended her decision.

"I actually tried working with a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie," she wrote.

In response, one user wrote: "Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that – excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic."