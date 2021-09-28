So you've just finished watching Vigil. Here are 8 binge-worthy shows to watch next.

If you ask anyone what they're watching right now, chances are that Vigil will come up in conversation.

The six-part limited series, which came to an end on Binge on Monday night, began with the disappearance of a fishing trawler and a mysterious death on board the nuclear submarine HMS Vigil.

Starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, the series followed Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Jones) as she was flown into the submarine to investigate the death, leading her to discover that the submarine was hiding even more secrets than she could have ever imagined.

Watch the trailer for Binge's Vigil below. Post continues after video.

If you've already finished the show, chances are that you're looking for something just as binge-worthy to devour.

So, here are eight shows to watch after Vigil.

Line of Duty

Image: BBC.

When the first season of Line of Duty premiered in 2012, it became the best-performing drama series on BBC Two in 10 years.

Now, the popular series has six seasons under its belt.

Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), an authorised firearms officer who is transferred to AC-12, a controversial unit tasked with uncovering police corruption.