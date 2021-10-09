So you've just finished watching Maid. Here are 6 binge-worthy shows to watch next.

If you've been on Netflix this week, chances are you've stumbled across Maid: the platform's newest limited series based on Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The 10-part series follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who finds herself without any resources after leaving her emotionally abusive boyfriend, Sean (Nick Robinson).

After fleeing in the middle of the night with her young daughter Maddy, Alex attempts to piece her life back together with just $18 in her pocket.

If you're looking for your next series filled with raw family stories and authentic portrayals of motherhood, here are six shows that might satisfy your craving.

The Letdown

