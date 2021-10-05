Should I Watch It? Maid, the new Netflix drama you won't be able to stop thinking about.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

In the first five minutes of Netflix's Maid, a young mother, Alex, escapes from her home in the middle of the night.

Leaving her sleeping partner Sean in bed, she tiptoes around broken glass on the kitchen floor, before speeding away with her young daughter Maddy in tow.

As Alex drives away, we learn she has just $18 to her name.

It's the first of many obstacles the 25-year-old will face.

Below, we unpack what Maid is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Netflix's Maid follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who finds herself without any resources after leaving her emotionally abusive boyfriend, Sean (Nick Robinson).

Alex chooses to flee their trailer park home in the middle of the night after Sean got so drunk that he punched a hole in the wall.

Within the first 15 minutes of the series, it becomes searingly obvious just how hard it is to leave an abusive relationship.

Sitting opposite a social worker after spending the night in her car, Alex learns that there's little support available for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Until she finds her feet, Alex's parents aren't really an option. Her mother, Paula (played by Margaret Qualley's real-life mother Andie MacDowell) has a severe mental illness, while her father, Hank (Billy Burke), hasn't been in the picture for years.

On top of that, in order to qualify for subsidised housing, Alex needs a job. But without a job in the first place, Alex can't afford daycare for her daughter Maddy. And in order to get subsidised daycare, you guessed it, Alex needs a job.

"I need a job to prove that I need daycare in order to get a job?" Alex asks the social worker. "What kind of f*ckery is that?"

From that moment onwards, the endless obstacles continue to crop up for Alex as she slowly attempts to piece her life back together with a low-paying job cleaning houses.

Margaret Qualley as Alex, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy, and Nick Robinson as Sean in Maid. Image: Netflix.