Ask a room full of women if any of them have been ghosted after sex and you won’t just get a few hands raised.

There’ll be a stampede.

Because it’s a situation that many of us know all too well. (Which honestly f**king sucks.)

A quick poll around the Mamamia office showed that the majority of my colleagues could definitely relate.

“I brought a guy home after a night out,” said Mel. “We did the deed and I went downstairs to pee and get a glass of water when I intercepted him leaving through my garage door.”

Um... what?

“I flicked the garage light on and said BYEEEE,” she told me. “And then he RAN down my driveway.”

Watch: ICYMI: Ghosting - you date someone and then they just disappear. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

This all made a lot more sense when Mel found out the next day that he... had a girlfriend.

Heather had a similar experience, even though she was painfully likely to run into the guy again. Because they worked in the same building. Honestly, it’s like guys don’t even think this stuff through.

Meanwhile, Taylor's date... stole her garage key card to make his great escape.