"I’ve never felt more disposable." Ghosting has taken on a new level during the pandemic.

If COVID has shown us anything, it is the importance of human connection.

It’s there on phone calls with family overseas.

It matches your stride on socially distanced walks with friends.

It hangs out in cafes where you dawdle just a little to chat to the barista.

And in the loneliest of moments – in the face of repeated lockdowns – its absence hits you so hard it knocks the wind right out of you.

As humans, we are physically wired to connect, and our social behaviour is a critical part of who we are.

So whether you’re an extrovert, introvert, social butterfly or homebody, the past 16 months have been – and continue to be for many – some of the toughest of our lives.

But amid a pandemic that physically forces us apart, we’ve never been closer.

We’ve never appreciated one another more.

And we’re never loved harder.

For those in relationships, COVID seems to have turbo charged their Facebook status.

Whether it’s moving in together, popping the question, or popping out a 'rona baby, it seems that the pandemic has spurred a lot of people into action.

But for those of us left on the singles table, dating during a global disaster has redefined the word 'bleak'.

And in a world where most people are craving deeper and more meaningful connections, a new level of ghosting has left me feeling more disposable than ever.

James

Fresh off the back of my first lockdown – and desperate to speak to another human that wasn’t my housemate – I was finally ready to chuck myself back into the dating pool.

In other words, I re-downloaded Bumble.

Once I’d swiped right on James, we hit it off straight away with some fantastic chat and witty banter. By the time he asked me out a few days later, I was so excited I woke up at 5am ahead of our Sunday night date.