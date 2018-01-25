Should you end a friendship over one insult?

That’s the question raised by a woman’s story of finding out a good friend of hers had called her “hideous” in an online group conversation.

Sharing her experience on UK parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman said that within a group WhatsApp conversation with six of her closest friends, she found one had written that she “looks a state in her Facebook photos from last night. Why does she feel the need to wear such hideous clothes all the time?”

Ouch.

The poster said this was obviously meant to be a private message, but since it was there for the whole group to see, she decided to confront her friend.

It’s this friend’s response that has Mumsnet users, urging the woman to break up with her friend immediately.

“I sent her a message saying ‘Thanks for that,’ and she’s just replied saying, ‘My mistake, but don’t start making a song and dance out of it as I was only joking’.”

As fellow Mumsnet users pointed out, saying it was a “mistake” but that she was “only joking” don’t exactly compute.

Quite justifiably, the poster says she and the woman had been friends for “20 years and I thought we would have grown out of being bitchy by now”.

“I feel really crap knowing one of my best friends has been making fun of me.”

The woman’s post prompted forum users to conclude she was not talking about a true friend and that “dropping” her would be her best move.