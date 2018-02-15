It may not be particularly practical for those of us prone to spilling food down ourselves, but we’ve noticed a lot of white dresses around this summer.

Of course, there’s the obvious occasion for a white dress like a wedding, such as the one Frances Abbott celebrated yesterday.

To tie the knot with fiance of three months Olympian Sam Loch, the personal trainer wore a simple but stylish strapless white knee-length dress, jazzed up with some animal print block heels.

But it’s not just for brides. The Little White Dress is has gained popularity in the last few years as a bright, breezy and stylish option.

“Every woman needs a white dress in their wardrobe,” explains former Fashion Editor and Founder of website The Joye, Paula Joye.

“It’s not as classic as a black dress though – white dresses are much more personal, much more of a fashion risk and a statement than a LBD. It says a lot more about your personality, such as whether it’s a boho maxi dress or a tennis dress.”

Stylist and model Mel Brady adds that it doesn’t have to be “little” in the sense of length.

“Frances’ is gorgeous and suits her age but as an older woman I wouldn’t wear something as little. It’s a stable but it could be a flowy resort dress as opposed to structured,”she says.

The big question when it comes to a white dress – other than ‘How do I avoid spilling something on myself’ – is what shoes to wear with one.

Nude.

“The best shoe to wear with a white is a nude shoe as it extends leg,” explains Joye.