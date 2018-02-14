Frances Abbott just got married, to her fiancé of three months, on Valentine's Day.

Frances Abbott doesn’t muck around. In November, the personal trainer announced her engagement to Olympic rower Sam Loch just a fortnight after they had begun dating.
Now here we are, less than three months later, and they’ve already tied the knot.
The couple shared news of their nuptials to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday evening – Valentine’s Day, posting pictures of what appeared to be an, erm, quiet ceremony, void of guests.
“The celebratory component isn’t for a couple of months,” Loch, 34, explained. “But we made it official in the eyes of the law today. We’re the motherf***ing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers of love.”