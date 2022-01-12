A tough anniversary and fake pubes: 8 things you didn't know about She's All That.

She's All That is one of those cult '90s films that has stuck with us over the decades. From the iconic characters to the stories from behind-the-scenes, there's so much to love.

The movie was set in an American high school, where a jock named Zack makes a bet with his friends that he can turn a socially awkward student, Laney Boggs, into the school's next prom queen.

Released in 1999, the film also boosted the careers of several actors, including Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Kieran Culkin, and Paul Walker.

Watch a clip from She's All That below. Post continues after video.

Video via Miramax.

Now, over 20 years on from the film's release, a new version of the hit film was recently released on Netflix, starring Tik Tok's Addison Rae.

As we reminisce about She's All That, here are eight things you didn't know about the iconic movie.

1. The movie was called Kiss Me in Europe.

The hit song 'Kiss Me' by Sixpence None the Richer hit number two on the Billboard Hot 100 after being featured in the film. It stayed in the top 10 for 16 weeks.

With this in mind, it's interesting to know that throughout Europe, the film itself was actually titled Kiss Me rather than She's All That.

One, because of the song's success and relevance to the film's storyline, but two, because of a language barrier.

Essentially, the phrase She's All That didn't translate well in some foreign languages, so another movie title was needed.