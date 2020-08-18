Sharon Stone has lost two family members to COVID-19. Two more are fighting for their lives.

"In Montana, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic and then you don’t get your test results for five days," she said.

"Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother, who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could have been their asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID."

She continued to explain that the frontline workers can't get their hands on COVID-19 tests either.

"The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with.

"Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested. The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask."

While she's tried to deliver this news to both the Governor of Montana and the health departments, they refused her calls.

"The people at the governor’s houses, at the health departments, are simply so overwhelmed that they’re not answering phones, they’re hanging up. This is the state that we’re in," she said.

"This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country. You, the people in the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID. They keep saying that the risks are so small... but I’m telling you what’s going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID, and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.

"There was no one to help them while they were at home alone because there are no kinds of nurses that can come to the house there because there are no tests for them," she continued.﻿