There's good news and there's bad news: Everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was the announcement we had all been waiting for.

After months of weeks-long lockdowns, the closing of borders, and social distancing, we finally had promising news about a COVID-19 vaccine.

But when the news was announced, it wasn't exactly the reaction we were expecting.

Talking about vaccination can be tricky, but here's how you can respond to five of the most common questions. Post continues below.





Video via Mamamia.

Instead of rejoicing in the streets, the news of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine came with a side of... skepticism.

The news was first announced last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the nation had become the first in the world to begin the manufacturing stage of a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as "a very important step for the world".

"The first batch of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute has been produced," the Russian health ministry said in a statement, as per 9 News.

In the announcement, Putin claimed that the vaccine works "quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity" against COVID-19.

He also stated that one of his daughters had already received the vaccine, sharing: "She's feeling well and has a high number of antibodies."

Here's what we know about the latest developments in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How did Russia get a vaccine so quickly?

Amid the news of Russia's vaccine, many experts have questioned the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik V.

The approval of the vaccine comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants across multiple months, commonly known as Phase III.

Although scientists in Russia have conducted months of human trials, Phase III trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.