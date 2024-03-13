From Adele to James Corden: Sharon Osbourne is spilling so much celebrity tea right now.

Sharon Osbourne is known for going rogue.

She's never been one to censor her opinions of her fellow celebs, and in good news for fans of gossip (me), she was let loose on the UK reboot of Celebrity Big Brother.

And she wasted no time sharing some frankly wild thoughts about her famous friends and frenemies. First up, Osbourne claimed that Adele was putting on her accent. "Oh, love, oh I'm Adele, I'm so English," she mocked in a convo with Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith.

"It's like, cut the crap. You don't talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?"

Adele is known for her trademark London cockney accent, but I guess Osbourne reckons that after more than a decade of working in Hollywood, she should have lost her accent by now.

Adele (and her alleged fake accent) at the Brit Awards 2022. Image: Getty.