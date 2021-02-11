Where are they now? The twins Sharon and Michelle from Married at First Sight.

Back in 2017, the producers of Married at First Sight stepped things up a notch.

They introduced… twins.

Sharon and Michelle Marsh, from Perth, were fake married to Nick Furphy and Jesse Konstantinoff during the “experiment”.

While Michelle and Jesse’s relationship never really started, Sharon and Nick seemed to make a genuine connection during the series.

However, the pair broke up within months of the show wrapping up.

“I love Nick, but after moving to Melbourne eight weeks ago to be with him, I soon realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon told New Idea at the time.

“I’ve shed many tears over this, because I really wanted it to work. I wanted the butterflies and roses — but I also needed a deeper love.”

After making the move to Melbourne, Sharon said she had a “constant ache” in her chest because she didn’t feel like she’d made the right decision. She also missed her twin sister Michelle, her parents and her dog.