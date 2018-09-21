“I feel ripped off.” The Bachelor’s Shannon Baff just unleashed on the show.

Watching an actual, real-life human sobbing on national television is never exactly what you’d call entertaining. Especially when that person has just been told by the semi-famous bloke they have a crush on that he’d rather date their roommates. All of them. At once.
But alas, that’s what The Bachelor viewers were confronted with last night as Shannon was bundled into a limo by Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins and shafted from the show.
Shannon’s exit shocked fans and fellow, erm, contestants (?); even Dasha from Russia, who just scraped through the rose ceremony, was left in a crumpled, blubbering heap. And Osher. Just. Couldn’t. Deal.
Oh this one really hurts. #TheBachelorAU
— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) September 20, 2018
The decision clearly shocked Shannon, too.
As she farewelled the former Wallaby, the 25-year-old Car Care Consultant – who had the first single date of the season but no more since – made several excellent points:
- “You haven’t got to know me.”
- “You should have given it another day.”
- “We would have made a great couple.”
- “You should have just kissed me.”
The Badgelor only managed a response to point number four: “The first date; I didn’t know where I was.”
(You were on The Bachelor, Nick. You know, the show in which you’re meant to take multiple women (that aren’t always Brooke) on dates, get to know them, etc.)