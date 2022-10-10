"He buried her in that spot." What we learnt from Lynette Dawson's daughter's 60 Minutes interview.

Here's the biggest takeways we learnt from the 60 Minutes interview.

Shanelle believes her father buried her mother under the family's pool.

During the interview, Shanelle recalled memories of her mother and father which came to light after police put her under hypnosis in 2013.

She said she remembered sitting in her family's station wagon with her mother slumped in the front seat and her father burying her mother underneath the family pool.

"It was like I could feel myself as a four-and-a-half-year-old child again," she said of the hypnosis.

"I believe I saw my sister and I in the back of a car, of our station wagon, and my mother slumped in the front."

"I believe I saw him shining headlights on a spot near the pool and digging. I believe that he buried her in that spot for that night, and then the next day when he didn’t have us kids, moved her somewhere else."

Shanelle said she understands people could question the validity of the memory. But when asked whether she believed the memories were true, she said, "I think they are, yes."

Shanelle confronted her father in 2018.

For decades, Shanelle believed her father was innocent. But four years ago, she came to the realisation that he had been lying.

In September 2018, three months before his arrest, she confronted him in what would be the last text message she's ever sent him.

"I won’t live a life based on lies, nor will I keep subjecting myself to emotional manipulation and control," she wrote in the message, read aloud during the 60 Minutes interview.

"You have dishonoured our mother so terribly, and also my sister and I, through all of this. No more. One day I will forgive you for removing her so selfishly from our lives.

Shanelle went on to write that "perhaps one day" her father will take responsibility for his actions.