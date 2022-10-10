"He buried her in that spot." What we learnt from Lynette Dawson's daughter's 60 Minutes interview.

Shanelle Dawson was four-years-old when her mother, Lynette, disappeared.
Over four decades later, she was 44-years-old when she heard a judge say her father was guilty of murdering her mother.
Now, Shanelle has given her first interview since Chris Dawson was convicted in August.
Speaking on 60 Minutes last night, Shanelle recalled her last text message with her father and memories of him burying her mother, who vanished from the couple's Bayview home in Sydney in January 1982.
It's one of the few times Shanelle has publicly spoken about the case, which has created a schism through her family.
Lynette's youngest daughter, Sherryn Dawson, who was two-years-old when her mother disappeared, has long supported her father and has cut ties with Shanelle.