Everything we've learnt from Chris Dawson's murder trial so far.

Four decades after his wife's disappearance, Chris Dawson is currently standing trial for the murder of mother-of-two Lynette Dawson.

The 73-year-old former teacher and rugby league player has pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder. However, the Crown alleges he killed Lynette and disposed of her body to be in a relationship with his former student, known as JC. She cannot be identified for legal reasons.

33-year-old Lynette vanished from the couple's Bayview home in Sydney in January 1982.

The judge-alone trial is currently in its second week, with the NSW Supreme Court hearing from Dawson's former student and brother-in-law.

Here's what we've learnt from the trial so far.

Dawson allegedly called his student "beautiful bub" and left her secret love letters.

On Wednesday, the court heard Dawson would call his former student "petal" and his "beautiful bub", and left secret love letters in her schoolbag.

The woman, known only as JC, said Dawson wanted to teach her after spotting her in the playground.

"He told me that he had seen me in the playground the year before when I was 15 and decided that he would like to get to know me better because I was attractive to him," she said.

The court was also told Dawson pursued JC through the final years of high school, leaving notes of love and affection in her schoolbag in 1980 and 1981.

In one Christmas card, referring to JC as "petal", Dawson wrote of his love towards his student before signing off as "God".

JC said this was Dawson's self-appointed nickname to disguise who he was because she was only 16 at the time.

Another card sent by Dawson on JC's birthday in 1981 referred to her as his "lovely beautiful bub".

She said this attention from Dawson, who she felt could be trusted as her teacher, was different from her life at home where her parents would drink heavily and her stepfather was controlling, violent and abusive towards her mother.

Dawson accused of making his wife fall asleep by giving her alcohol.

JC said she would spend the night at Dawson's home while she was hired to babysit his children and would swim topless in his pool, and that he kissed her for the first time while giving her a driving lesson.

The court heard Dawson made his wife sleep by giving her alcohol so he could have sex with JC in the final months of 1981.

At the time, she says she stayed with the Dawsons to study for the HSC away from domestic violence occurring at home.

Dawson's former brother-in-law believes he is guilty.

On Wednesday, Dawson's former brother-in-law, Greg Simms, told the court he believed the former rugby league player was guilty of murdering his wife.

"You have taken the view, haven't you, that Mr Dawson is guilty?" Dawson's barrister, Pauline David, asked.

"I believe so, yes," Simms replied.