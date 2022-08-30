Her name was Lynette Dawson. Today, we're thinking about her daughters.

Today, your news feed has told you that Chris Dawson has been found guilty of killing his wife, Lynette, on Sydney's northern beaches, 40 years ago.

Depending on how enraptured you were with the true crime podcast The Teacher's Pet, you might feel a moment of joyous satisfaction about the outcome of this case, or a shrugging indifference. Either way, now you'll likely go about your day.

Tonight, when you go to sleep, you won't think of Lynette. Or maybe you will, for just a second. Maybe you'll hope she has found some semblance of peace; that wherever she is, she is no longer in any anguish and pain. And tomorrow, when the sun rises, her name will already be fading into memory.

In a year or five, you might not even remember who Lynette Dawson was. You might vaguely remember, instead, that podcast, and the journalist who caught a killer.

But for the people who loved her - her daughters Shanelle and Sherryn, her sister Pat, her brothers Greg and Phil, her niece Renee, her friends - today's verdict will bring something beyond the satisfying conclusion to an intriguing zeitgeist plot point.

Because for them, Lynette is more than a mystery to be solved, more than a smiling face in an old photograph.

She is a real person. She is loved.

And once upon a time, she loved. Fiercely.

For the people who loved her, today's verdict will bring some form of closure. But it will never be enough. Because Lynette is still gone.

When she vanished, Lynette's daughters were just two and four. Now fully grown adults with families of their own, they've grown up with a constantly spooling nightmare that most of us will never understand.

For them, this is not a happy ending. They already lost their mother. Today, they have likely lost their father too.

Lynette Dawson and one of her daughters. Image: AAP.