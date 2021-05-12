The '70s 'shag' haircut is back. And we'll all be wearing it this year.

We know you might have already heard this, but just in case you had your headphones on our something: The shag haircut is back!

Yes, really! And she's lookin' better than ever.

Just ask Billie Eilish. And Miley Cyrus. And Flex Mami. And Suki Waterhouse. Or maybe the OG shag queen, Alexa Chung.

Yep. ALL the cool kids are getting one.

Watch: Here's hairdresser talk translated. Fun! Confronting! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Inspired by the choppy cuts of the '70s, mixed in with a dash of that messy texture and volume from the '90s, the shag haircut is very much the 'in' thing right now - and yes, you can totally pull it off!

Because the shag, it suits *everyone*. Even if you've been blessed with 67 cowlicks, frizzy baby hairs or a mop of disobedient curls.

Listen: An expert's guide to curly hair. Post continues below.

The best part? It's a real cinch to maintain (you can literally roll out of bed and that's when it'll look its best).

Love that for us.

Wait. What exactly is a shag cut?

Good question. Important question.

"The style is also known as a 'shaggy bob' and has a timelessly chic vibe while still maintaining an edgy, punk rock feel. It's also made up of a lot (read: a LOT) of layers," said Virginie Gayssot, the Head of Education and Talent at Franck Provost.

It's a fresh, relaxed style that's super versatile and the ideal way to show off some glorious texture and movement with very little effort on the styling front.

"Low maintenance and fun shag haircuts are appearing (think Miley Cyrus) all over the red carpet and runways as people start to experiment more with their hair post COVID," said Gayssot.