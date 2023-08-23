US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson hit rock bottom in 2021. She's just made the ultimate comeback.

America's Sha'Carri Richardson is officially the fastest woman in the world.

This week on the world's biggest athletic stage, 23-year-old Richardson came first in the 100-metre race at the World Athletic Championships.

She finished the race in 10.65 seconds, and when she reached the end, she stared up at the stadium scoreboard in disbelief and elation. She said it was "surreal".

For Richardson, her rise to the top has been marred with challenges, including a heavily publicised scandal that almost ruined her career.

Watch the moment Sha'Carri Richardson wins the 100m sprint. Post continues below.

Back in 2021, Richardson was a star athlete in the making.

The then 21-year-old had won the women's 100-metre final at the US track-and-field Olympic trials in Oregon, securing herself a spot on the American team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Running with flaming orange hair, thick eyelash extensions and long, colourful nails, Richardson ran the event in 10.86 seconds. After the race, she jogged up into the crowd to hug her grandmother.

She instantly became a gold-medal hopeful and a social media sensation.

"I just want the world to know that I'm that girl," she said in a viral interview after her semi-final.