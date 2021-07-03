A star sprinter smoked marijuana after her mother's death. It may have cost her the Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson is a star athlete in the making.

Just last month, the 21-year-old won the women's 100-metre final at the US track-and-field Olympic trials in Oregon, securing herself a spot on the American team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Running with flaming orange hair, thick eyelash extensions and long, colourful nails, Richardson ran the event in 10.86 seconds. After the race, she jogged up into the crowd to hug her grandmother.

She instantly became a gold-medal hopeful and a social media sensation.

"I just want the world to know that I’m that girl," she said in a viral interview after her semi-final.

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic trials. Image: Getty.

During an interview a few days before the trials, a reporter informed Richardson that her biological mother had died. It came as a complete shock.

"To hear that information coming from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering," Richardson told the Today show. "It was definitely nerve-shocking. It was just like, who are you to tell me that? No offence against him at all. He was just doing his job. But definitely that sent me into a state of mind, a state of emotional panic.

"I still have to go out and put out a performance for my dream, go out there and still compete. From there, just blinded by emotions, just blinded by hurting, I knew I couldn’t hide myself. In some type of way, I was just trying to hide my pain."

Speaking to Today, Richardson said the news and the pressure to make the Olympic team led her to smoke marijuana, in the state of Oregon, where the drug is legal.