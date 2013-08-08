My brother-in-law: The Creep.

By ANONYMOUS

Last night I snapped.

My former brother in law contacted me on social media and was highly inappropriate.

This has been an ongoing saga with him. It started when I was just 16-years-old and he first started dating my sister. He would hug me and linger… I constantly felt his roving gaze.

He would ask inappropriate questions, about whether or not I’d had sex yet or how far had I gone with guys.

I stopped going to visit my sister and if they came over for dinner, I would wear baggy jeans and big jumpers. He would corner me in the kitchen and tell me what a great body I had and that I shouldn’t hide it.

I felt like I couldn’t wear shorts around him. Over time, my relationship with my sister grew distant.

It wasn’t long after my 17th birthday that my sister announced she was pregnant. She was unbelievably thrilled and they had plans to have a shot-gun wedding before the baby was born. It was around this time that one of my sisters closest friends confronted her saying that her future husband had been cracking onto her and making inappropriate remarks towards her.

My sister, in all her wisdom, did not believe her friend and completely cut her out of her life. The wedding was to go ahead and as my sister’s belly grew bigger. Then they ended up having to move back home because my sister had to stop work and they couldn’t afford rent where they were.

I hated having him live with me, and felt trapped. I was always hiding out in my room or I was staying late back at uni to avoid going home and having to see him.

It happened on the Wednesday and about 3 weeks before their wedding. I called my mum asking her to come and pick me up from the train station.

As I stood there waiting, his car pulled up. Apparently he had volunteered to come and get me.

I got in the car and kept my bag on my lap, hiding my legs. I was hating the fact that I had worn shorts to uni that day.

He drove us home and tried to bait me into having an inappropriate conversation with him. I kept looking away and giving one word non-committal answers.

I was willing the car ride to get faster. I was uncomfortable sitting in such a enclosed space with him and I just wanted to jump out of the moving car. We were about 3 minutes from home when he pulled the car over to the side of the road and turned and looked at me.

I froze and could feel my heart start to beat faster. I was thinking about how quickly I could unbuckle my seat belt and make a run for it when he turned to me and told me how attractive I am and how I could do so much better than my current boyfriend.

He then told me his ultimate fantasy would be a threesome with me and my sister.

I sat there thinking about how in three weeks my sister was going to be marrying this asshole and how she was six months pregnant with his son and here he was cornering me in a car and sexually harassing me.

I don’t remember what I said in response but shortly after he started the car and drove the short distance home.

My heart was beating out of my chest and I felt like I was going to puke. I stumbled into the house and made a bee-line straight for my bedroom.