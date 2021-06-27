Exactly what you can and can’t do during the 2 week Greater Sydney lockdown.

Millions of people in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong have woken up to the first day of a two-week lockdown.

The lockdown measures were introduced on Saturday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight Friday, July 9.

Under the new restrictions, everyone within the Greater Sydney region must stay at home and can only leave for one of the four following reasons:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

Medical care or compassionate needs (people can leave home to have a COVID-19 vaccination unless you have been identified as a close contact)

Exercise outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home

On Sunday, NSW recorded 30 new locally acquired cases, all of which are linked to the Bondi cluster, which now stands at 110.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 11 of those new cases were already in isolation.