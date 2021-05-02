"A multi-orgasmic marvel." Mamamia reviews the 'Magic Wand' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Helena, who is a 22-year-old sales specialist based in Sydney, is reviewing the Lovehoney Mains Powered Classic Metallic Magic Wand - an external (and powerful) external vibrator - from Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It creates an intense sensation, and it’s ultra-powerful stimulation is a multi-orgasmic marvel. Variable speed settings mean you can start low and build your way up to bigger and better intensities.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It's big. It's really big.

Image: Lovehoney.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The wand is $89.95. This toy looks durable - like it can really do the long yards, and because it's main powered you don't have to worry about the battery dying. Due to this fact, and the fact that the vibrations are variable and STRONG, I would say this is a very fair price.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I am pretty new to the sex toy world, only ever using a couple toys before, so when I opened the box there was definitely a feeling of fear but also excitement! My first thought was how does this work and it looks like it will make a great back massager too.