"I just can’t bear one more touch”: An open letter to my husband about sex after kids.





Dear husband,

How was your day? By “day” I mean face-to-face intellectual conversations with other adults? Getting to drive to and from work in absolute silence or listening to a mediation session to help you unwind? Or even just little things like getting to think without constant chatter and interruptions?

How was my day, you ask? It started with a 5:30am wakeup call from our toddler stating she was awake and ready to start her day.

After dragging myself out of our bed and onto the sofa to drink the lovely warm coffee you had kindly made me before you headed out the door for work, our delightful daughter squeezed her cute little tooshie in next to me, making me spill my coffee all over my clean pyjamas and the sofa.

Just as I got the coffee explosion cleaned up, our son had woken and was having a massive tantrum about me now sitting “in his” seat.

I finally got him calmed down and now both kids were perched on a knee each, blocking any view of the lounge room I had. The day continued in this manner with the kids using my body as a climbing frame and constantly chatting over each other getting louder and louder for my undivided attention.

At one stage when I tried to go to the toilet for some peace and quiet I ended up with all three kids, plus the cat and the dog, crammed into our already tiny toilet space.