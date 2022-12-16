'Serendipity is the most underrated Christmas rom-com and you can't convince me otherwise.'

Hello and welcome to my TED Talk about Serendipity, an underrated Christmas rom-com from 2001, starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

It’s all about fate and destiny and everything else we really want to believe in at this time of year.

If you’ve watched it, you will know exactly what I’m talking about. You’re probably clutching your chest right now and remembering all the things that made this movie bloody brilliant – the black cashmere gloves, ice-skating in Central Park, Love In The Time Of Cholera, Aiden from Sex and The City as a weird flute-playing hippie.

Watch the trailer for Serendipity. Post continues below.

If you haven’t watched it, you’re in for a real treat.

Set in New York in the late 1990s, Serendipity follows the story of a man named Jonathan Trager (Cusack) who meets a woman named Sara Thomas (Beckinsale) at Bloomingdales when they both reach for the same pair of black cashmere gloves.

They instantly feel a spark. And although they're both in relationships, they decide to go get a coffee at a nearby patisserie named Serendipity33.

As they leave, Jonathan asks for Sara's number but she says fate will intervene if they're meant to be together.

Ten minutes later, they're face to face again when they both return to Serendipity33 to pick up things they accidentally left behind.

They spend the next few hours together, skating in Central Park.

At the end of the night when Sara finally gives Jonathan her number, the piece of paper it's written on is blown away in the wind. She interprets this as a sign that they're not meant to be together.

Meanwhile, Jonathan believes they're definitely meant to get to know each other. Fate be damned.

So they devise a plan for fate to show them the way.