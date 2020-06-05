Excuse us, but Selling Sunset is the deliciously bad reality TV show you're not currently watching.

There’s nothing like watching a new show that extends your mind, feeds your soul, and makes you grow in ways you didn’t even know you could.

Selling Sunset is not such a show.

The Netflix docu-drama – which has just returned for a second season – is about a pack of money-hungry sharks who sell property by day, and sleep with Trump’s The Art of the Deal on their bedside tables by night.

Watch the trailer for season two of Selling Sunsets. Post continues after.

Video by Netflix

It’s a reality series about The Oppenheim Group, consisting of mostly female real estate agents who specialise in high-end property in the Hollywood Hills.

Each home is architect-designed and worth millions; it’s pure property porn.

Each cast member is ‘beautiful’ and has a voracious appetite for success; it’s pure people-watching porn.

Apart from real property transactions, we haven’t seen a series that’s as unashamedly vacuous as Selling Sunset for a long time. The show is everything us average people are not – which makes it the best thing to devour – because it’s total escapism into a world most of us would never belong in.

And would not want to, either.

Part of the premise of the show is the old trope of pitting women against each other – but, in this case, they are competing over something real – the selling of property. It’s almost like a ‘Real Housewives’ – but there’s a huge exception; these women want to work hard, and care very much about their careers.

It would almost be inspiring to watch, if there was any other way average women like myself could relate to them – but we can’t. We don’t have their bank accounts, their bodycon wardrobes, or their Botox schedules.