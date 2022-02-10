Selina and Cody’s conversation about race on MAFS is far more complicated than it seems.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

All right, everyone. Let's take a deep breath together, shall we? Breathe in, one, two, three... and out, one, two, three. One more time: In, one, two, three... and out, one, two, three. Good. Do you feel a little better? I hope so, especially after last night's episode of MAFS.

The episode was, as usual, a doozy. There was talk of whether it was okay to have sex during menstruation, Selin pointed out for the first time that her husband Anthony left their honeymoon and that's why they have issues in their marriage, someone said something about sex in the ocean and lubrication - let's move right along - and of course, there was a chat between Selina and Cody, our only biracial couple in the experiment, about attraction and race.

After previously being told by Cody that "it’s like my schlong isn’t co-ordinating with my head" when she asked whether he was attracted to her, Selina has been feeling naturally quite upset. Then in last night's episode, Cody placed her second in the photo ranking task, after blonde-haired and blue-eyed Sam.

The dots began connecting for Selina.

Video via Nine Network.

"Is the lack of interest, attraction, and affection due to my nationality and look?” she asked Cody, bluntly.

"Uh, ok, it's uh," Cody replied. "I think it did honestly play at it initially. I’m not racist by any means but it's not something I’m familiar with. It's not... Yeah, to be honest, the short answer is it probably did... I’ve always sort of been open to the idea, it’s just something I’ve never normally gone for. And I don’t know what that’s from... personal preference."