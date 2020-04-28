An accidental tweet and a swearing interpreter: Australia, we're starting to lose it.

We’ve been in isolation now for, well, I’ve lost count of the days, but it feels like a very long time.

And let’s be honest, Australia: Things are weird. Everyone has sort of… lost it.

Speaking of losing it; the horoscopes in isolation. Post continues below video.

Normalcy is a distant memory, and now we’re the type of people who on the day-to-day laugh at a man’s forehead and accidentally tweet our Google query about when we can stock up our alcohol cabinet, pls.

Let us explain.

The Education Minister’s… forehead is now funny.

Look, we’re weeks into this thing, so everyone needs to know how to video call by now. We don’t make the rules.

But for a couple of seconds during Monday night’s Q&A, all we saw of the federal education minister Dan Tehan was his forehead.

MORE OF DAN TEHAN’S FOREHEAD PLEASE #qanda — Andrew Garrick (@ajgarrick) April 27, 2020